1 hour ago

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak-Mohammed, has renewed the curfew imposed on Nkwanta Township and its surrounding communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The measure takes effect from Thursday, September 4, 2025, with new curfew hours set from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the decision followed advice from the Oti Regional Security Council and was formalized through an Executive Instrument.

The Minister appealed to chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to remain calm and to seek peaceful, non-violent means of resolving the challenges facing the area.

A total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition, and offensive weapons in the township remains in place. Security agencies cautioned that anyone found violating the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.