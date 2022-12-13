1 hour ago

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery on December 12, 2022, visited the police officer who was shot on Sunday in a shoot-out between the police and some of the Caprice armed robbers.

The officer is at the hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The visit was to assess the condition of the officer and also to wish him well.

The officer was shot in the thigh by the armed robbers during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.

The Minister took the opportunity to thank the police for their invaluable services to the country and assured them of his Ministry’s commitment to supporting the police in the fight against crime.

Accompanying the Minister were the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP/George Mensah, COP /Paul Manly Awini, COP/ Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and some other senior officers.

Source: citifmonline