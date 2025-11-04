5 hours ago

The Ministry of the Interior has officially announced the launch of a nationwide recruitment exercise for Ghana’s key security agencies — the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the recruitment window will open on 15th November 2025 and close on 15th December 2025.

The exercise, the Ministry noted, forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen internal security, enhance public safety, and improve service delivery across all agencies under its supervision.

The Ministry is inviting qualified, disciplined, and patriotic Ghanaian citizens who are ready to serve the nation with integrity and professionalism to submit their applications within the stipulated period.

Detailed guidelines on vacancies, eligibility requirements, and application procedures for each service will be published in due course.

However, the Ministry cautioned applicants to carefully read and follow all instructions before submitting their applications and warned against dealing with fraudsters or middlemen who claim to influence the recruitment process for a fee.

“The Ministry of the Interior and its agencies do not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment exercise,” the statement emphasised.

Applicants found submitting false information or forged documents will be automatically disqualified and may face prosecution. Similarly, any candidate found engaging intermediaries or bribery attempts will be barred from the process.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for further stages, including screening, aptitude tests, medical examinations, and background verification.

General Requirements for Recruitment into Ghana’s Security Services



Citizenship

Must be a Ghanaian citizen by birth.

Character and Conduct

Must be of good character, have no criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public or private employment.

Physical and Medical Fitness

Must meet the physical and medical standards prescribed by the respective security service.

Screening and Verification

Applicants must undergo screening, background checks, and training as part of the process.

Height Requirements

Males: Minimum of 173 cm (5 feet 8 inches).



Females: Minimum of 163 cm (5 feet 4 inches).

Fraud Warning

The Ministry strongly warns against middlemen and fake recruitment agents.



The only approved cost is the official application form or e-voucher fee.



Offenders will face disqualification and legal action.

Below are the main eligibility criteria for applicants seeking to join any of the four security agencies:The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, aimed at building a professional and dedicated security force to safeguard Ghana’s peace and stability.