2 hours ago

The Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning to all private security organisations using unauthorised uniforms to desist from that or suffer the consequences.

The Ministry, through the Ghana Police Service, arrested two individuals on Friday, June 14, for violating regulations governing private security organisations in Ghana.

“The individuals were found wearing unprescribed uniforms similar to the Military uniform, contrary to the regulations outlined in the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (LI.1571) and the Police Service Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 1994 (L.I.1579),” a statement issued by the Chief Director for the Interior Minister, Doreen P. Annan said.

It said the suspects were granted bail by the police, adding that the Ministry will apply the necessary sanctions against the company involved.

In light of this, the Ministry noted that the approved uniforms for private security personnel are “White long/short sleeve shirts over a pair of ash khaki trousers with white stripes on both sides. Cream long/short-sleeved shirts over brown khaki trousers with cream stripes on both sides.

“Mauve long/short sleeve shirts over a pair of maroon trousers with mauve stripes on both sides. Yellow shirts with ash/grey reflectors across the back and front over brown khaki trousers (solely for the Mines and Oil fields),” part of the statement read.

The Ministry noted that it began a nationwide sensitisation and monitoring exercise in 2023 to ensure compliance with these regulations and their operations, adding that it has been closely monitoring private security organisations to ensure adherence to the regulations.

It therefore cautioned all private security organisations to comply with the regulations, wear only the approved uniforms, and operate within their limit.

“Otherwise, the Police will arrest and act against any organisation or individuals who fail to comply with the regulations and face the law.”

The Ministry also appreciated the critical role private security organisations play in complementing the role of the security services in Ghana.

However, it said it will not compromise the regulations designed to ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians.

“The Ministry of the Interior will continue to create a safe and secure environment for all Ghanaians and is committed to working with the private security industry to achieve this goal.”