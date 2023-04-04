15 minutes ago

The Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023, as public holidays.

A press statement signed by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, April 4, said this is to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 7th April 2023, and Monday, 10th April 2023 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are statutory public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” it said.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal while Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from death on the third day after his crucifixion.