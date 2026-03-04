4 hours ago

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that results for candidates who sat for the 2025/26 Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP) aptitude test will start being released from Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

In an official notice, the Ministry stated that applicants can access their results and qualification status via the online applicant portal. The publication will cover all candidates who completed the aptitude assessment.

According to the Ministry, candidates who attain the required pass mark will advance to the medical screening phase of the recruitment process. It further clarified that each successful applicant will undergo only one medical examination, irrespective of the number of agencies selected during the application.

Phased Release Schedule



Category A: March 4–5, 2026



Category B: March 6–7, 2026



Category C: March 8–9, 2026

The results will be published in batches as follows:Qualified candidates have been advised to adequately prepare for the next stage. The medical screening exercise is scheduled to commence on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the centres chosen by applicants during registration.

The ongoing recruitment drive covers four major security agencies: the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service.