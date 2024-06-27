2 hours ago

International Kickboxing Federation(Ikf pkb) Ghana, have forged a groundbreaking partnership with Association Togolese de MUAY Thai Lome Togo.

The collaboration, announced at a small ceremony in Togo on Wednesday, saw IKF President Ahmed Ibrahim and Henry Jallah, technical director of Association Togolese de MUAY Thai Lome Togo formally seal the alliance, set to span for a long term.

In this Memorandum of Understanding(MOU), Association Togolese de MUAY Thai Lome Togo will offer hospitality, free competition venue, training workshop, and championship opportunities to Ghana kickboxing and combatant sports.

It also commits to extending both cash and in-kind support to each other.

President Ahmed Ibrahim emphasized the significance of this partnership, citing it as a crucial stride towards the International Kickboxing Federation mission to revitalize the sport.

"This partnership signifies another significant step in our forward march towards getting the needed logistics to prosecute our plan of making the sport a better place for all".

The two Africa nations have received invitation to Brazil and USA for upcoming tournaments this year, therefore the collaboration.

IKF Ghana would be participating in the tournament with three fighters thus Abdul Hadi Sani, Alfred Emmanuel Adjatey and Salom Darku whiles Togo has four fighters Zikpli Nassdoechic Adams, Cynthia jabidar, Begzy karttikeya and Fofe tehioffo Pierre Eric.

Story Kolog Bonaventure