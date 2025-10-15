The Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services Limited, Doris Kwekwor Adjei, has urged the government to introduce a household waste levy as part of efforts to improve Ghana’s waste collection rate.

She explained that a levy based on the volume of waste generated by households would not only enhance efficiency but also help ease the financial burden on waste management companies.

According to Madam Kwekwor Adjei, many households struggle to pay their waste bills, creating a gap that affects the overall effectiveness of the country’s sanitation systems.

She recommended that Ghana adopt a model similar to Singapore’s, where the government collects waste fees directly from residents and transfers them to service providers.

Madam Kwekwor made the call during a study tour in Singapore to explore best practices in sanitation and waste management.