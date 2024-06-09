1 hour ago

The Majority Chief Whip and the Member of Parliament for the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on the Ministry of Finance to invest about 1 Million Dollars as a seed fund in the Ghana Green Project to help achieve the national initiative plan to plant trees and restore the forests in Ghana.

According to him, ‘’ Investing in tree planting is a direct investment to make huge money for Ghana, because in last year, through Carbon tran privatization that Ghana invested 5 Million Dollars into, as a result of the tree planting, the country was able to make huge money from, therefore if the Ministry of Finance invests money into the tree planting, the country will make at least 10 million dollars from it’’.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh disclosed this when speaking at Ahodwo, a community in his constituency to mark the 2024 edition of Green Ghana Day, where he noted that the planting, nurturing, and maintenance of the trees must be important to Ghanaians.

He said he would collaborate with the Ghana Prisons Service and support with the resources to motivate inmates to plant more trees in the country to meet global efforts to mitigate climate change.

Mr Annoh Dompreh who is also an Environmentalist in his various engagements on afforestation issues has advocated for the planting of trees, saying Ghanaians should come together to plant more trees on national holidays.

According to him, planting trees should not be done only once a year as the initiative will help cover our environment and reduce the impact of deforestation.

Mr. Annoh Dompreh noted that the impact of deforestation as a result of human activities such as building settlements, and road construction among others, poses a danger to socio-economic life.

He added that it was therefore important that the government initiated the Green Ghana Project since it could have diverse effects on the next generation due to the impact of global warming.

“Let all individuals come together to plant trees in their homes and nurture them to mature as a way of contributing to the preservation of our environment. This should not be an annual exercise, we can do this on our national holidays,” said Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

He thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Green Ghana initiative as this will discourage the indiscriminate cutting down of trees and save future generations.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh also appealed to the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support the national initiative to plant trees and restore the forests in the country.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh pleaded with the traditional leaders to offer him land for the construction of a hospital for the Ahodwo community to have good access to health care.

He disclosed that constructing classroom blocks and toilet facilities for students in Ahodwo improves the lives of the residents in the area.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh revealed that good educational measures put in place have crowned Nsawam Adoagyiri to be the best in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results in the Eastern region.

He promised to deliver more in terms of developmental initiatives and to serve the constituents wholeheartedly in the constituency.

The inception of the Green Ghana Project, over 42 million trees have been planted, and the 2024 goal is to add another 10 million, bringing the total to 52 million trees in just four years.

This ambitious target aligns with Ghana's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 64 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030.