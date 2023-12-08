39 minutes ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has said that the decision to place premium on Women’s football from grassroots level to the top echelons has yielded the needed result following Ghana's qualification to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

President Simeon-Okraku was addressing the gallant Black Queens upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport after edging Namibia in Pretoria for the slot.

“Months ago we took a decision to support and invest in Women’s football and also to ensure that everybody who loves the sport gets the needed respect and recognition" he said.

“That singular decision brought us Nora Häuptle and brought you together as a group. From the very beginning you all decided to die for the nation.”

“Today that hard work has yielded these results. Thanks to you for achieving this feat, Ghana is proud and shall surely reward you”.

President Simeon-Okraku thanked the team for holding on to its values.

“I have always said when we stay together and encourage each other in good and bad times we will come out with flying colors. The vision was to qualify and at the end, you made it and that’s why this team has a lot of traction now"

"This team had gained the attention of all who matters, everyone wants to know the Black Queens now and this feat is going to open doors for you as players and the younger folks who are thinking of pursuing a career in football”.

He also mentioned that the team will have adequate preparations ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

“We have been to the WAFCON before even though this is a milestone because in five years we have not been there, qualifying alone is not enough"

"This is the time for us to give the rest of Africa a show down. Our best position at the AFCON has been second place years ago but we have enough quality in this team to be African champions, he added.

“What ever it takes for us to get you prepared for the AFCON in Morocco with the support of Asantewaa the fearless we will make sure this team is ready” President Simeon-Okraku added.