56 minutes ago

Playwright and Chief Executive of Roverman Productions, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has observed that Ghana’s economy is not thriving because of boredom.

He said that this situation is a result of low entertainment opportunities in the country.

He made this position known on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, emphasizing the power of the entertainment industry to boost economic growth.

“Theatre can boost business and economy, not just in taxes but in attracting and keeping investors in Ghana for all sectors,” he said on Thursday.

He stated that even though foreigners troop into the country for business and tourism, the absence of sustainable entertainment drives investors away without the desire to return to the country.

“There are not many options for engaging and entertaining these investors … so these people [Investors] do not stay too long. They get bored and most do not look forward to returning to Ghana,” he said.

According to him, in other countries, there are live shows at theatres each day which keep both citizens and foreigners entertained and boost the tourism industry.

“I spent a week in Prague in the Czech Republic, and every evening my host took me somewhere. There were entertainment options every evening. It makes you the guest want to extend your stay and return sooner than later.”

Uncle Ebo Whyte recounted how a former President of Aviation Operators in Southern Africa shared with his son how he travels to Ghana every quarter to watch Uncle Ebo Whyte plays.

“Think what is possible if every foreigner who flies into Ghana knows that he can watch a great show every evening.”

He urged the next government to research the ways to use creative arts to help improve the economy of the country.

He also took the opportunity to express his willingness to collaborate with anyone who would offer him assistance of any sort to realize his vision of acquiring an auditorium that can host eight live plays a week.

This, he believes, will help to increase the entertainment options for both Ghanaians and foreigners in the country.