6 days ago

The iPhone 17 series is expected to cap wired charging speeds at 35W, leaving users hoping for faster charging speeds disappointed. Experts weigh in on what this means for Apple’s latest devices.

iPhone 17 Charging Speeds Unlikely to See Major Boost

Apple enthusiasts anticipating a significant boost in charging speeds for the upcoming iPhone 17 series may be left wanting, as reports indicate that the new models will support wired charging speeds of up to 35W.

According to MacRumors, which cites Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will see only a modest improvement in charging capabilities, dashing hopes for a dramatic upgrade in this area.

Limited Gains Compared to iPhone 16 Pro Models

Last year, tech publication ChargerLAB found that the iPhone 16 Pro series achieved a maximum charging speed of approximately 30W. In one of their tests, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was able to reach 37W when used with Apple’s USB-C 140W power adapter. However, it remains unclear how long the device maintained this peak charging speed.

Similarly, PhoneArena observed that the standard iPhone 16 model briefly hit 38W under extreme conditions, such as intense gaming or performance testing. These findings suggest that while minor improvements may be expected in the iPhone 17 lineup, users should not anticipate groundbreaking advancements in charging speeds.

What This Means for iPhone 17 Users

For many smartphone users, fast charging has become a crucial feature, especially as competitors continue to push the boundaries in charging technology. With brands such as Samsung and OnePlus offering speeds that far exceed 35W, Apple’s incremental upgrades may leave some consumers frustrated.

Apple has traditionally prioritized battery health and longevity over sheer charging speed, often limiting power intake to prevent overheating and battery degradation. While this strategy ensures durability, it also places Apple behind some of its rivals in raw charging performance.

Future Prospects for Apple’s Charging Technology

While the iPhone 17 series may not introduce the fast-charging revolution that many were hoping for, Apple could still explore alternative advancements, such as enhanced battery efficiency and wireless charging innovations. The company has already been making strides with MagSafe technology and could further refine its ecosystem to compensate for the relatively slow wired charging speeds.

For now, iPhone users will have to manage their expectations and focus on other potential upgrades that Apple may bring to its next-generation smartphones.

A Modest Step Forward, Not a Giant Leap

While the iPhone 17 lineup is set to offer slightly improved charging speeds, it remains far from the rapid charging capabilities seen in some rival devices. Apple’s approach continues to prioritize battery longevity over speed, but whether users will be satisfied with this balance remains to be seen.