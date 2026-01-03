18 hours ago

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has played down speculation surrounding Antoine Semenyo’s future, insisting the Ghanaian forward remains fully committed and set to feature in the club’s next two fixtures despite intense transfer rumours.

Semenyo, whose reported £65 million release clause has attracted strong interest—most notably from Manchester City—has been at the centre of January transfer window chatter.

However, Iraola confirmed that the in-form attacker will line up against Arsenal on Saturday and is also expected to feature when Tottenham Hotspur visit the Vitality Stadium next Wednesday.

“Yes, Antoine is going to play,” Iraola told reporters at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“The idea is that he’s available for these two home games in a very short turnaround. I hope he can stay longer, but I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Addressing the growing speculation about a possible move, the Bournemouth boss was clear that nothing has been finalised.

“There is nothing signed. There are conversations, and I understand the noise around him, but there is nothing done,” Iraola said.

“Antoine is our player. We want to keep him for a long time, but football is unpredictable.”

Despite the obvious risk of injury potentially affecting a high-profile transfer, Iraola expressed complete confidence in Semenyo’s professionalism and mindset.

“He’s doing the right things. He’s a top professional and a top guy,” he added.

“He wants to help the team and his teammates. There is a lot of noise around him, but he’s handling it perfectly. I have no doubts he will give everything until the last day.”

Semenyo has been Bournemouth’s standout performer this season, leading the club’s scoring charts with nine goals, and boasting 12 goal involvements in the Premier League—bettered only by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

While acknowledging the potential impact of losing such a key player, Iraola said the club is prepared for all outcomes.

“He’s been massive for us, not only this season,” the Spaniard admitted.

“If we lose Antoine, it will be a big hit, but that’s football—you have to move on. We won’t lose him for nothing. If he goes, it’s because the club believes it’s the right deal.”

For now, Bournemouth fans can expect Semenyo to remain at the heart of the action, even as the transfer spotlight shines brighter with every passing day.