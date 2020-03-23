1 hour ago

He waited on the bench for a while before his Trabzonspor debut and was injured for 3 months.

He stayed away from the fields, but he never gave up. He proved that he wanted to work hard.

Ghanaian Italian player, who is the 129th foreign player in the 51-year history of the burgundy-blue club, showed that although English striker Sturridge joined the team, he was not afraid of competition and how much he wanted the jersey.

Ekuban, who does not give up, is not offended and draws attention with his hard work, has succeeded in being one of the favorites of Coach Çimşir with his increasingly good performance in recent weeks.

Caleb Ekuban, who made a very good start to the season made a significant contribution to his team especially in UEFA Europa League pre- qualifying matches, played in 15 league, 5 Turkish Cup games, 5 European League and 1 friendly matches in the 2019-20 season scoring 8 goals this season.

In the 2018-19 season, Ekuban reached 8 goals by the end of the league season, by scoring 8 goals in 29 league matches and 7 Turkish cup matches.

Even ahead of the Super League this season he was injured and stayed away from the field for 3 months, Ekuban, who was desperate to wear the club's jersey again, was also appreciated for his performance and ambitious appearance on the return.

The manager of the striker, responded to this by giving him a chance in the first 11, especially in the last games.

Another striking aspect is that the striker has never been given any cards in the 2019-20 season.

In this respect, the the striker has taken his place among the most gentle players in Turkey.