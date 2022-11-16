Is Now the Perfect Time to Start a Football-Related Online Business in Ghana?

43 minutes ago

Ghana is one of the leading African nations when it comes to internet penetration, with over 58 percent of people in the country now having access to the online world. The nation is also sports mad, meaning that there’s a huge market for internet-based businesses surrounding sports.

When starting a website designed to attract sports fans, there are various options to choose from. It’s easier than ever to open your own sportsbook, with prebuilt platforms putting all the systems in place for you. Another great career path is to start an online business focused on football news or fantasy football.

Source: Pixabay

Starting an Online Sportsbook is Easier than You Think

Ever since the internet started to gain traction in Ghana, international betting companies have attempted to attract Ghanaian players through offers and bonuses. However, there are also plenty of local sites now cropping up and providing a worthy alternative to these mega brands. Many people in the country prefer betting with Ghana-based businesses because they are designed to appeal to locals, so it is the perfect time for other start-ups to join these sites.

Some people may be deterred from opening a sportsbook because they believe it is too hard to set up and that there are too many intricacies. However, in the modern age, it’s a lot easier than you may think. There are prebuilt platforms that cover all aspects of online gambling, from casinos to sportsbooks.

If you make your website using a casino software provider, you’ll be able to get access to all the most important facets needed in a gambling site such as risk management, B2C trading, and a dedicated account manager. These platforms also come with full odds on prematch and live events. They can be up and running within four weeks, meaning that it is easy for anyone to get into the game.

Jumping on the Popularity of Fantasy Football Could be Lucrative

Another excellent option for an online business in Ghana is to start a website dedicated to fantasy football. The official Fantasy Premier League site is growing in stature every year and attracting players worldwide. There are more than 10 million participants now, with many of these people living in Africa. There’s a lot of interest in websites that provide expert advice on how to play the game and what transfers to make.

This could start off as a free-to-use service that could be upgraded to paid membership once the site starts to gain some traction. Subscribers could then get access to exclusive material, such as in-depth strategy guides and algorithms that predict future player performance. The best way to promote a site like this would be to combine it with a YouTube channel and post regular, helpful content to get a large fanbase on board.

With internet usage blowing up and Ghana being a nation of football fanatics, it would make sense to start an online business related to the sport in the country. Those who start now could reap the rewards, as the market for sites like these will likely get saturated in the future.