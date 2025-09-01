3 hours ago

Is the End of the Era of Cars with Manual Transmissions Approaching?

Cars with manual transmissions are rapidly disappearing in both the US and Europe as automatic and electric vehicles dominate. Is this the final chapter for manual gearboxes?

The Decline of Cars with Manual Transmissions

The once-iconic manual transmission, long celebrated by driving enthusiasts for its control and connection to the road, is steadily losing ground. Across major markets in Europe and the United States, the rise of automatic gearboxes and the transition to electric vehicles are leaving cars with manual transmissions on the brink of extinction.

Market data reveals a sharp decline over the last two decades, with automatics now becoming the standard choice for most manufacturers and consumers. This shift raises the question: is the end of the era of manual cars finally here?

From Popular Choice to Minority Share in the US

The United States has long been a stronghold for automatic vehicles. General Motors pioneered the first mass-produced automatic transmission in 1939, paving the way for what would become the dominant technology in North America.

At the start of the millennium, automatic cars already enjoyed immense popularity. Twenty-five years ago, figures show that 72% of new light vehicle sales were automatics, while manuals still accounted for a significant 28%.

Today, however, that balance has shifted almost completely. According to Jato Dynamics, just 0.8% of new light vehicles sold in the US last year were equipped with manual transmissions—effectively reducing the option to a niche market.

Europe Follows the Same Path

Europe, traditionally a bastion for cars with manual transmissions, has experienced a similar transformation. In 2001, an overwhelming 91% of passenger cars registered in the five largest markets—Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain—featured manual gearboxes.

Fast forward to last year, and that number had plummeted to just 29%. The data reflects a dramatic cultural and technological shift, as consumers increasingly favour the convenience of automatic systems and manufacturers push towards electrification.

SUVs, Electric Cars, and the Changing Landscape

The decline of cars with manual transmissions cannot be attributed to automatics alone. The global surge in SUV demand, coupled with the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles, has further accelerated the trend.

Electric cars, by design, do not require manual gear shifting, effectively sidelining the traditional gearbox. As governments push for greener alternatives and stricter emissions standards, the future of manual cars grows even more uncertain.

A Fading Era on the Roads

The evidence from both sides of the Atlantic is clear—cars with manual transmissions are fast disappearing. What was once a dominant and defining feature of the driving experience is now confined to a shrinking minority of enthusiasts and select models.

While manuals may never vanish entirely, their role in the mass market is nearing its end. The age of automatics and electric vehicles has firmly arrived, signalling the twilight of manual driving as a mainstream choice.