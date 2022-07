Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233246460428

Kwame Essel have his stint at Cebu Football Club.

Ghanaian attacker, Isaac Kwame Essel has completed his move to Philippines Premier League side Maharlika Football Club.

Ghana Football News

Live Football Scores

Bestbets.com.gh is your website for best football odds and sports betting. Visit us for daily news and betting tips from experts.