2 hours ago

Isaac Nii Armah has resigned from his position of Accra Great Olympics with immediate effect after both parties agreed that was the best decision for the club.

The coach resigned late Monday evening with reasons for his resignation still not clear but various sources have cited personal reasons for his abrupt departure from Great Olympics.

With just a week to the start of the 2019/2020 league season the Mashi boys must be swift in securing themselves a new trainer.

Isaac Nii Armah who was noted for his tough talk even before the season had began said that he will resign if Great Olympics do not win all their first 5 league matches in the league.

But he did no stay on to play even one game talk of five or perhaps he decided to bolt as he thought the task ahead was insurmountable.

Great Olympics who gained promotion through the boardroom will open their season away to Obuasi Ashgold.