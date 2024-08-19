3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko star Isaac Oppong played a crucial role in CSF Spartanii Sportul's 1-0 victory over Dacia-2 Buiucani in the Moldovan Superliga on Sunday.

The 21-year-old winger, who recently joined Spartanii Sportul on a free transfer, scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute, marking his debut goal for the Gladiators.

Oppong's impact was immediate, coming just in his second appearance for the club.

This win was especially notable for Spartanii Sportul as it ended a previous winless streak against Dacia-2 Buiucani, a team that had dominated their past encounters with three victories and one draw.

The victory provides a significant boost for Spartanii Sportul, who will now aim to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next league match against FC Balti on August 24th.