Popular American streamer and global internet sensation IShowSpeed has arrived in Ghana as part of his much-talked-about African tour, sparking widespread excitement among fans, content creators and culture lovers across the country.

Touching down on Sunday, January 25, the social media star’s visit is already being hailed as a major moment for Ghana’s creative and tourism scene, with many seeing it as a powerful opportunity to spotlight the nation’s culture, energy and hospitality to a worldwide audience.

With millions of followers across streaming platforms and social media, IShowSpeed’s presence is expected to amplify Ghana’s visibility far beyond its borders, positioning the country as a hub for creativity, entertainment and youth culture.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, called on young Ghanaians to take full advantage of the global attention.

In a Facebook post, Santana urged the youth to showcase innovation, positivity and authentic Ghanaian storytelling, stressing that visits by influential creators offer rare opportunities to promote the country’s beauty and cultural richness.

“This is a moment for our young people to shine and show the world what Ghana truly represents,” he wrote, noting that digital platforms now play a crucial role in shaping global perceptions of tourism destinations.

As anticipation builds around IShowSpeed’s activities in Ghana, fans and creatives are preparing to engage, collaborate and celebrate the country’s vibrant spirit — hopeful that the visit will leave a lasting impact on Ghana’s cultural and creative industries.