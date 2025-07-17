3 hours ago

Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva have completed the signing of Ghana international Samuel Owusu as they look to mount a serious challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old winger arrives from Serbian outfit OFK Beograd, where he played a key role in the club’s top-flight survival last season, registering three goals and two assists in 23 league appearances.

Owusu’s move is seen as a statement of intent from Petah Tikva, who are aiming for a swift return to Israel’s top tier after narrowly missing out last season.

“Samuel brings experience, quality and international exposure. He’s the kind of player who lifts the level of everyone around him,” a club spokesperson said.

Owusu has enjoyed a nomadic yet productive career since leaving Ghanaian side Vision FC for Europe in 2014. Over the past decade, he has plied his trade in Serbia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, enjoying notable spells with Al-Fayha, Al-Ahliand Gençlerbirliği.

His performances have not gone unnoticed at the international level either. Since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2019, he has gone on to earn 17 caps, featuring in both AFCON qualifiers, the AFCON and international friendlies

Known for his explosive pace, close control, and fearless approach in one-on-one situations, Owusu will be expected to add flair and decisiveness to Petah Tikva’s frontline.

“I’m excited for this new challenge,” Owusu said after his unveiling. “The club has a clear ambition, and I’m here to help us achieve promotion and compete at the highest level.”

Petah Tikva were relegated from the Israeli Premier League in the 2023/24 season and have since been on a recruitment drive aimed at building a balanced side capable of dominating the Liga Leumit. Owusu’s arrival is among the most high-profile moves of the summer in the second division.

His experience in tight European leagues and high-pressure Saudi fixtures is expected to benefit a squad that features a blend of youth and emerging local talents.

Coaches at Petah Tikva have also been impressed with Owusu’s fitness and attitude during initial training sessions, with the Ghanaian said to be in peak condition heading into pre-season.

He joins a side determined to reassert itself among the country's elite, with the 2025/26 season shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years in the second tier.

