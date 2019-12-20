3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Issah Abass was the hero for his side FC Utrecht on Thursday night in the Dutch Cup as he scored the only goal for his side against FC Groningen to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The 21 year old striker climbed from the bench in the 63rd minute to replace Jean Christophe Bahebeck and scored what proved to be the winner five minutes after coming on from the bench.

FC Utrecht recorded a 1-0 away victory over FC Groningen at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium.

Issah Abass who has sparingly been used by Fc Utrecht has made eleven appearances in all competitions for his side while scoring three goals.