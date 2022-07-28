58 minutes ago

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to speed up the processes for the issuance of staff ID numbers to newly recruited teachers to enable them to be put on the payroll to receive their salaries.

His call comes following reports in a section of the media that some newly recruited teachers have not been paid months after being posted, due to a lack of staff ID numbers to be used for the payment processes.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, confirmed that it was based on this development that the sector minister was urging the GES to speed up the processes for the affected teachers to be hooked up to the patrol system for payment.

The Minister reiterated that the Education Ministry remained committed to ensuring that the welfare of all teachers was at the forefront of promoting Education.