2 hours ago

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has indicated that it makes no sense for his ex-girlfriend, Michy, to request Ghanaians to pray for him.

In a post the artiste shared on his Instagram story, he claimed some people are trying to use Michy against him to promote an agenda.

"You don't talk to me but want to pray for me...Does it make sense at all? And plenty ppl will buy this format cuz you can't see they want to use my ex against me keep spreading the news that I need help like Kanye west. Billionaire life hard ooo," he said.

On November 6, 2022, Michy called for "powerful prayers" to be said on behalf of the Dancehall musician after he made headlines for naming his former manager, Bullgod, as a suspect in the 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere. Shatta had said he was ready to tell the court how Bullgod and his men planned the act.

According to Michy, she perceives danger and hopes that Shatta will not be charged in the murder case.

She also explained that her family, especially her son, would be affected should the unfortunate happen.

"I would plead with Ghanaians to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale, with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won't bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray," she appealed to the public during her show on Movement TV.

Source: Ghanaweb