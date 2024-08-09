2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress, model, and entrepreneur Shugatiti has opened up about the financial challenges she faces in the entertainment industry.

During a conversation with Zionfelix on the popular Uncut show, the Pot of Shuga restaurant owner disclosed that producing skits and movies in Ghana has become increasingly expensive.

Shugatiti recently ventured into film production and shared that the journey has been far from easy. Despite investing a significant amount of money into her projects, including skits and her latest series, “My Daddy, My Boyfriend,” the actress admitted that she has yet to see any financial returns.

The entertainer also disclosed that sometimes the cast can be difficult because they give flimsy excuses when they have to come and shoot the skits and movies.

With all these hurdles, Shugatiti remains optimistic. She believes that her efforts will eventually pay off. “I am hopeful that one of my videos may blow up and eventually get me to see some returns,” she said with determination.