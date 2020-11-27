3 hours ago

Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling NPP government of presiding over insecurity in the country.

He says under the NPP government, there has been incessant cases of armed robbery attacks on innocent citizens in the country.

According to the former President, it is only when the NDC government is in power that Ghanaians feel safe and secured going about their normal activities.

The former President was speaking during a campaign tour of Yendi in the Northern Region and has urged the people of Yendi to vote for the NDC if they want to be secured.

“It is when NDC is in power that we feel safe and secure. Anytime the NDC leaves power, we have an upsurge in an armed robbery,” the NDC flagbearer said, though he did no back it with evidence.

“Today you can’t travel freely in this part of the country without the fear of falling into the hands of armed robbers,” he added.

He further accused the government of arming and resourcing vigilantes instead of the Police service.

"Now instead of equipping the police with weapons, bulletproof vests and the things they need to fight the armed robbers, they are using those weapons and bulletproof vests and vehicles to give to their vigilantes to terrorize Ghanaians,” he added.