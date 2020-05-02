1 hour ago

Veteran actor, Oboy Siki, has turned fire on the Kumasi Movie Industry (Kumawood), for delivering a posthumous award to the deceased filmmaker, Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko.

Led by the Director of Miracle Films, Mr. Samuel Nyamekye, Kumawood, awarded the late Bernard Nyarko with an ‘extraordinary award’ during his burial, for the contributions he made to the film industry in Ghana.

But, speaking exclusively to Fire Entertainment, a weekend Entertainment show aired on Winners 98.5 FM in Techiman, Oboy Siki described as 'senseless' the move by Kumawood as according to him, the industry ought to have known better by celebrating the famous actor when he was alive, rather than celebrating him amongst the living.

"...It makes no sense to dedicate an award to someone during his funeral. They never awarded him when he was alive, so why would they plan to present an award to him now that he's dead and gone?", he rhetorically quizzed.

Asked if he was not pre-informed about the award prior to the burial service of the late actor, Oboy Siki said, the organisers were aware that he would never give in to their hypocritical agenda so they refused to communicate anything whatsoever to him.

"...They're aware that I'll never support this disgraceful act so they decided to go ahead with it without notifying me. It was shameful so I decided not to even grant an interview to any media outlet at the funeral grounds", he told host, DJ. Casscola.

The popular actor was buried last Saturday, June 27, at Obosomase in the Eastern Region, where he hailed from.

'Bishop, as he was affectionately called, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, while undergoing treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

He was 50 years and survived by five (5) children.