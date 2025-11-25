1 hour ago

South African rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has offered clarity on his past feud with Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Roselyn Felli, Nasty C said the disagreement, which erupted in 2022, stemmed from a misunderstanding on Sarkodie’s side, one he believes may have been fuelled by misinformation.

“A lot of things got lost in translation. I don’t know if he misunderstood it or someone was in his ear and toning the wrong message but his response to the song that I put out was a little spicy. So I don’t know where his head is at the moment but I’m not really worried about it.”

Nasty C noted that the two have not spoken since the incident but expressed willingness to resolve the matter if Sarkodie’s camp initiates a meeting.

“No one has organised that sit down yet and we’re both just busy with our lives. If he wants us to have a sit-down and have a chat, why not.”

Their rift began after Nasty C revealed in his 2022 freestyle No Big Deal that he had declined collaboration requests from Sarkodie because Sarkodie had once refused to shake his hand. Sarkodie later responded with Landlord, a diss track asserting his dominance and mocking the South African star.

Nasty C has since acknowledged that his reaction was immature and said anger clouded his judgement at the time. He reaffirmed his respect for Sarkodie and said he would deliver his best verse if they eventually collaborate.