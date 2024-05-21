12 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, is demanding accountability from the government regarding the newly launched District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) and the equipment.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr. Ibrahim claimed the programme was inherited from the NDC government in 2017.

According to him, the Minority is seeking clarity on the cost components of the DRIP.

“It was a trap. They lured us, and now they are running to campaign for Bawumia when this project came up. But they can’t fool us anymore” he said.

The NDC MPs have invoked the Right to Information Law to request more details on the procurement of the earthmoving equipment.

On Wednesday, July 31, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unveiled the DRIP by commissioning over 2,000 pieces of essential equipment at the Black Star Square.

This project aims to enhance the country’s road networks and represents a significant step in the government’s efforts to decentralize development and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

The equipment will be distributed among the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), with additional financial commitments to ensure the program’s effectiveness.

But Mr. Ibrahim has asked the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to provide the full cost of the construction equipment being distributed to various districts under DRIP.

Mr. Ibrahim also questioned the blame being placed on the Speaker, therefore expressing frustration that the report lacked necessary details.

“If they plan to recall, they should do their homework properly before proceeding. They should proceed with the recall, and we will make sure we come in our numbers” he said.