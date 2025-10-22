3 hours ago

Jerome Opoku has described Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the proudest moment of his career, following the Black Stars’ 1–0 victory over Comoros earlier this month in Accra.

The İstanbul Başakşehir centre-back, who featured in five matches during the qualification campaign, shared his emotions in an exclusive interview with RG.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in… once the whistle went, I looked around, saw everyone’s faces, my family’s faces too — it was just amazing,” Opoku recalled.

“It made me feel like I was part of something much bigger than just football.”

Since making his debut back in 2023, Opoku has grown into a dependable figure in Ghana’s defense, known for his composure and tactical intelligence. He also scored his first international goal in a friendly against Uganda in March 2024.

At 27, Opoku believes the team’s qualification is just the beginning of a bigger journey under Otto Addo’s leadership.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, will be making their fifth World Cup appearance when the tournament kicks off in June 2026.