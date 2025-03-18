20 hours ago

Kelvin Lamptey-Mills is set to ditch the United State for the Ghana national team, Black Stars despite holding US citizenship. He is aiming for more especially representing Ghana at the highest level.

Mills has already played for Ghana's U-23 team (Black Meteors) but eager for more as he remains committed to donning the Black Stars jersey. Despite, playing for Ghana's U-23 team is still eligible to play for the United State of America having secured citizenship.

The 19-year-old is prioritising a call-up to Black Stars than United State despite the U.S national team monitoring his progress. They consider him suitable fit for their side, though very young.

The center-back was born in Ghana but raised in the U.S. since the age of two, he has carved out a promising career, playing in MLS Next Pro before making a move to Cyprus last month.

He joined MEAP Nisou from Omonia, as he continues his development in European football.

Speaking in an interview with Kolog Bonaventure, Lamptey-Mills reaffirmed his desire to play for Ghana and help the national team succeed. Though, he is not desperate but believe he has some level of qualities to support.

And insisted, that should Ghana and U.S approach him he will choose the country of his parents, Ghana.

"Ghana needs to qualify for the World Cup again. And to get an invite to help the course, why not?"

"We all have something to offer the national team is just about confidence and invite, when am called I will serve my country. And it will be a dream come through to place my hand on the badge"

He said; "I'm not desperate but it will be my pride representing my mother and grandmum".

His Manager Benny Asharifi added; " I trust Lamptey and I know his qualities as a defender, he has a bright future "

Mills has seen any game time yet with MEAP Nisou but the technical handlers has spoken high of his potential, and already tipped to be a key member of the side.

Story Kolog Bonaventure