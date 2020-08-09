4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah is searching for a new team after his Turkish side Yeni Malataspor suffered relegation this season.

The Ghanaian played so well for his side despite them suffering relegation and teams in Italy are on the haunt for the defensive midfielder.

Already Acquah has played for several Italian teams including Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria and a possible return was confirmed by the club's President Adil Gevrek.

Afriyie Acquah joined the Turkish side as a free agent last season from Italian side Empoli.

He played 27 league games while scoring a solitary goal for his side.

Speaking about the transfer of Gökhan Töre and Afriyie Acquah, President Gevrek said, "There is interest in Gökhan Töre from Beşiktaş and Galatasaray. There is no official transfer offer for Gökhan at the moment. We will not send Gökhan Töre anywhere without a testimonial fee. Yeni Malataspor. We have to think about its interests. There are transfer offers from Italy for Afriyie Acquah. " he said.