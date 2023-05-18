1 hour ago

Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has challenged the notion that artistes are immune to the economic realities faced by the average Ghanaian.

Stonebwoy asserted in a myjoyonline.com report that the fluctuating economy affects artistes just as much, if not more, resulting in reduced revenues for their work.

“It’s not true. To me, I say it’s false because we are all existing within an economic system. And we form part of the sector that comes together to make an economy a beautiful one, a thriving one. So we cannot be seen as people who are disengaged or disassociated with the economy. It’s a lie,” he said.

In light of Ghana's recent economic downturn, characterized by rising prices of goods and services and a depreciating cedi, Stonebwoy emphasizes that the creative industry, including himself, is not detached from these challenges.

He refutes the misconception that artists are shielded from economic hardships, stating that they are integral parts of the economic system.

According to Stonebwoy, as the economy suffers, so does the creative industry. When the economy thrives, artists witness better opportunities and higher incomes.

“I don’t know how people have managed to get to an understanding like that to feel like Stonebwoy and the likes ‘when the price of fuel goes up they don’t have a problem, they can buy and things’ I think it’s a big lie. We all belong to the economy.

“For instance, if I’m making 10 cedis today and the economy is thriving and booming, and there are structures in place etc. that should tell you that I will be making 100 cedis in a day. So it will affect everybody equally,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

Stonebwoy, who is known for his philanthropic endeavours, acknowledges that the perception of artistes' financial stability perpetuates due to the glamorous aspects of their lifestyle portrayed in the media.

He added that this misconception leads to an increasing number of individuals seeking support from him, assuming that he is not impacted by economic hardships.

“I don’t see it decreasing any time soon because the perceptions are building up from the roots that musicians or creative arts or once they see you on TV you have arrived, you know, so that will never end until probably they don’t see me on TV anymore,” he stated.

Addressing this perception, Stonebwoy explains that he expects it to persist as long as he remains visible on television.

Despite running a foundation, he wants people to understand that he seeks to impact lives with the limited resources he has, rather than being seen as someone with excessive wealth.

“But so long as they continue to see you on TV and of course you have a foundation that you’re operating so everybody will think that ‘o, on top of that you still have a foundation.

“So that means you have the finances that you’re dashing because they see in the news Stonebwoy celebrates Mothers’ Day with some selected mothers and widows…people will see it from the fact that I have so much to give, but will not see it from the fact that I have the heart to give, and I may not have so much.”