2 hours ago

The Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses(COUPN) has said it is a ‘lie’ for the government to say it has cleared all private nurses from 2012- 2016.

According to COUPN, it has heard from its political commentators on several radio and television stations saying that the government has cleared them.

In a statement copied to DAILY HERITAGE and signed by the Ayaaba N.C. John, president of COUPN said “we want the media and Ghanaians to know that majority of registered Nurses assistance are still at home and want to place on record with facts and proves that it a gentle lie to Ghanaians”.

Background:

On September 2019, COUPN picketed at the Ministry of Health which led to them to have an encounter with the Minister Mr Kweku Agyemang on a face to face meeting with the agreement that they will seek financial clearance to cleared the remaining backlog of 2012-2016 badges respectively.

“For the records, all degrees and diploma nurses from 2012, 2016 and 2017 and 2018 have been given financial clearance and are already absorbed into the system, but unfortunately for registered nurse assistance only part of 2012 batch have officially been given financial clearance leaving out 2013-2016 batches as stated by the government in the public domain. With reference number MOH/HRND/HTI/A/02/18/00353”.

Appeal:

COUPN in view of this pleading with the Ministry of Health to consider and post the remaining registered nurses.

“For we are left to thinking, anxiety and insomnia as our colleagues we completed with them are working whiles the remaining are still wallowing to secure clearance. The most unfair judgment by this collation is some of our colleagues have to pay bribe to be absorbed into the system whiles others are left out because they can afford GH ? 3,000 and more to be absorbed also.

COUPN further added that they do not know if it a political selection.