3 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has stated that mentioning the name of Jesus, during the process of having a sexual orgasm is a sin and abusing the name of the Highest.

He claims God frown over when people are enjoying sex and His name is being mentioned and that there is everything wrong when His name is mentioned during sex.

In his view, there is no need for people to shout God’s name when receiving their orgasms adding that, the name of the man should rather be mentioned.

He based his argument on the Bible scripture, Exodus 20:7 which reads: “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.’

“You are not serious if you mention Jesus' name, the Holy Spirit's name during the process of getting your orgasm, it simply means you are not a serious person. You don’t mention Jesus' name in such duties, the bible says don’t mention His name in vain. Jesus is not the person sleeping with you. We don’t use God’s name in such a disrespectful manner. Jesus has nothing to do with having your orgasm” he said on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show.

Relationship Counsellor, Revered George Lutterodt on the same show however disagreed with the Man of God.

He advised Prophet Kumchacha to apologise for offending sexually active persons.

Counsellor Lutterodt added that mentioning God’s name, Jesus' name, using words such as "oooh, aaah, wooo" during the orgasm stage enhances one’s sexual performance.

“That lie preached by pastors and men of God is harming God's children which He blessed with sex. Jesus' name is used in everything including sex. There’s no restriction in using God’s name. How can you say that when somebody is enjoying sexual intercourse and mentions Jesus or God, they will go to hell for sinning against God, what is wrong with you?” he fumed.