1 hour ago

Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, becoming the seventh Nigerian to win the prestigious award.

The Atalanta forward’s stellar performances for both club and country over the past 12 months earned him this well-deserved accolade.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony at the 2024 CAF Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco, at the iconic Palais des Congrès on Monday night, where Africa’s finest football talents were celebrated.

Lookman, 27, follows in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen, the 2023 winner, marking the first back-to-back Nigerian triumphs since Nwankwo Kanu (1996) and Victor Ikpeba (1997).

“It is an incredible achievement and an incredible moment,” Lookman said. “It is special to join a list of great players who have achieved so much in the game. They are legends.

“There have been a lot of special moments this year, but also difficult ones—the gym sessions you don’t want to do but still show up for. Those difficult moments have given me the extra strength to push forward.”

Lookman also emphasized the importance of inspiring future generations:

“For us to give inspiration to young kids who want to be like us is the most important thing. If we can set a good example, they have good footsteps to follow.”

The Nigerian forward reserved a heartfelt message for the fans, acknowledging their unwavering support:

“I am very appreciative of your love and care, and your kind words during the bad moments—not just the good ones. The people who show love in the difficult times are the ones I am most grateful to.”

Lookman has enjoyed a phenomenal 2024, leading Atalanta to their first UEFA Europa League title in 61 years.

He produced an unforgettable performance in the final, scoring a historic hat-trick to hand his side a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen—the German Bundesliga giants’ only defeat of the season.

On the international stage, Lookman played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey to the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Despite a narrow loss to the hosts in the final, his three-goal contribution earned him a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

The 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award cements Ademola Lookman’s place among Africa’s football elite and highlights his remarkable consistency and brilliance on the pitch.