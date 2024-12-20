1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon constituency in the Greater Accra Region Hon. Rita Naa Odeley Sowah, has stated that contesting against two male opponents in a parliamentary election is very challenging.

The MP said one of her contestants in the recent elections, who is the personal driver to the President of the Republic, had significant resources at his disposal, including support from the presidency, but she claimed victory over him.

Speaking to the media on happenins in the recent elections, Hon. Rita Sowah disclosed that despite winning by a wide margin, her opponents used unprintable words against her during the campaign era.

She noted that such unprintable words against her during the campaign time had little impact on her.

Hon. Rita Naa Sowah however urged men to refrain from using such disparaging language against women when seeking political office.

The Hon. Rita Naa Sowah expressed surprise at her victory, attributing it to her hard work, constant engagement with her constituents, and her efforts to help solve their issues.

She revealed that her primary focus after being sworn in will be on developing the skills and minds of her constituents.

According to her, she has plans to prioritize education and ICT training to empower them to meet the demands of modernization.

Hon. Rita Sowah praised the President-elect, H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his continuous support and commitment to creating opportunities for women. Additionally, she expressed confidence in his ability to transform the country.

She highlighted her commitment to initiating and implementing programs that will benefit her constituents. She spoke about the "Drivers' Fund" initiative which aims to support drivers in her constituency to sustain their livelihoods.

She concluded her interview by wishing all her constituents and Ghanaians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Source: Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian.com