Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, has expressed his hope and prayer for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to take office as President of Ghana soon.

On Monday, March 20, 2022, during a conversation with Kwame Adinkrah on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the legislator known affectionately as "Napo" made this declaration.

Napo explained that, having closely worked with the Veep during the aftermath of the 2012 elections, when he (Napo) served as the Director of Elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the party’s analysis of its ‘pink sheets’, he became more than convinced that the Vice-President has the requisite skills to lead the NPP and Ghana at large.

“Kwame, I have hoped, I have prayed that one day, Dr. Bawumia leads Ghana.

In our governance structure, he leads the NPP and does not merely follow us.”

“Recently, when we experienced challenges in our governance, who were the critics blaming? Wasn’t it Dr. Bawumiah that they all kept fingering?… Why not President Akufo-Addo?

It is because Dr. Bawumiah has displayed a higher level of competence which has earned him the standard of good governance.”

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh however stated that he has not contemplated nor visioned to serve as a Vice to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumiah should the latter contest and win in the NPP’s flagbearership race.