The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has clarified its stance on addressing allegations of vote-buying, stating that such matters fall outside its mandate.

His comments come after the incumbent MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan was captured on camera distributing items suspected to be food with water and drinks to voters in the queue.

However, she denied the act and insisted that she was not at the polling station at the time of the alleged incident.

In an interview with JoyNews, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC’s Director in Charge of Training, noted that investigating such allegations is the responsibility of security agencies like the police and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“Crime is a crime, right? If anybody does something untoward, it is up to Ghanaians and the appropriate authorities to address it. Don’t expect the Electoral Commission to be moving around checking who is giving out food—that’s not our responsibility,” he said.

Mr Quaicoe acknowledged that the EC’s role is limited to providing facilities for voting and ensuring the process runs smoothly.

He added if instances like the distribution of food are noticed during voting, they can intervene to halt such activities but cannot determine criminality.

“I’m told that the Police were called in, and the Office Special Prosecutor had come in. They didn’t bring the Electoral Commission, because that’s not our work,” he stressed.

Dr. Quaicoe also addressed allegations of EC officers receiving food, attributing it to a lack of provision by the Commission itself, further highlighting logistical challenges but reiterating that monitoring vote-buying is beyond their purview.

The OSP has launched a comprehensive investigation into allegations of misconduct involving parliamentary candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election.

JoyNews understands that the two candidates contesting the seat, John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) Lydia Alhassan, are being investigated for various infractions allegedly committed during the special voting exercise on Monday, December 2.