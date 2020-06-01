2 hours ago

Actress Gloria Sarfo believes all hope is not lost for Okomfour Kwadee, as she seeks how she can help the musician from his current predicament.

The hiplife artiste, born Jerry Anaba, made the headlines last weekend over his new photo circulating on social media.

He looks very different in the new photo. It appears like he has lost weight and looks tiny than usual.

Many music followers were not only shocked but worried to see him that way.

The musician, who is known for hit songs such as ‘Kwaadee’, ‘Aboro Ne Bayie’, ‘Ataa Adwoa’ and others several years ago, suffered from a mental illness.

His mother, Mrs. Cecilia Sakia, subsequently attributed her son’s mental problems to an alleged frequent smoking of marijuana.

The musician himself was quoted for saying it will be extremely difficult for him to quit smoking.

But it is currently not known if he has given up on smoking.

Meanwhile, reactions about his new looks indicate that all is not well with him in terms of his finances.

Gloria Sarfo, who was broken by Kwadee’s current state, took to her Instagram to share her frustration.

“As a fan, my spirit is down seeing this. Honestly, we all could help. What’s the help??? How do we help??? It’s not over until it’s over. All hope is not lost yet. God is the Ultimate. #ItIsWell,” she indicated when she shared the new photo with a fan.