2 hours ago

Kuami Eugene has once again chided his label mate, KiDi, over claims that he doesn’t censor his speech.

Earlier in an interview on Hitz FM, KiDi asserted that Kuami Eugene lacks proper communication skills.

KiDi made these comments in reaction to Kuami Eugene and Guru’s feud which took over social media in 2021.

“As for Kuami, he does not know how to communicate. I won’t lie to you. Even me he speaks to me anyhow sometimes,” KiDi stated.

Kuami Eugene made an appearance on The Delay Show on April 30, 2023, where the issue was revisited.

Asked how he felt after hearing KiDi’s claims that he doesn’t talk well, Eugene said,

“Yeah, I heard it and I told him to stop.”

Delay further asked whether he picked a cue from KiDi’s statements and Kuami Eugene described the ‘Sugar Daddy’s utterances as senseless.

“What he said was senseless so there was nothing worth picking from it. We live in a country where people can share their opinions. I am very opinionated and I share my thoughts in the heat of the moment. I don’t keep my concerns and brood over them, I voice them out.

“KiDi is the type that hides his sentiments and concerns. He will silently hurt over it than voice it out. He will hide in his home and brood over it and it will probably lead to depression,” he added.

Meanwhile, KiDi has issued a passionate appeal to journalists not to engage him on issues pertaining to Kuami Eugene whenever he grants interviews.

In two separate interviews with Abeiku Santana and Ohemaa Woyeje, the Afrobeats singer cautioned the media against what he described as pitching him against his label mate.

“I would very much like for us to please skip this question because anytime I try to speak about Kuami Eugene with love people tend to twist my words into things that bring lots of issues between myself and Eugene but all I can say is that there is nothing bad going on between us. We are all different people so I don’t want the media to be asking me questions about him”, KiDi told Abeiku Santana on the United Showbiz.

Source: Ghanaweb