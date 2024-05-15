7 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and television host, Akrobeto, has criticized Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for pointing fingers at Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the instigator of the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Sampa within the Jaman North District of the Bono region.

Previously, the Dormaahene had accused the Asantehene of intensifying the Sampa chieftaincy conflict through his interference.

He alleged that the Asantehene's actions were an affront to both the judicial system and the Bono chiefs who had historically dealt with such matters.

In a bold move, he conveyed these accusations to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his delegation during their visit to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, declaring unequivocally that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was the catalyst for the enduring Sampa crisis.

However, in response to these claims, Akrobeto has expressed his disapproval of what he perceives as the Dormaahene's persistent jealousy and attempts to tarnish the Asantehene's reputation.

Speaking to attendees at the Adaekese festival at the Manhyia Palace, Akrobeto delivered a stern rebuke to the Dormaahene.

"Otumfuo is not a minor chief to be disrespected at will. It's unacceptable to fabricate and hurl insults at him whenever it suits you. The actions of the Dormaahene are nothing but pure jealousy.

"He who is favoured by God is beyond the reach of human alteration. Greatness is bestowed by God, not self-proclaimed. So, if you find yourself spreading falsehoods, it's nothing but envy!"