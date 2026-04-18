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Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed concern over the fitness of teammate Mohammed Kudus, warning that the midfielder’s latest injury setback could jeopardise his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on the AllOutFootball Podcast, Semenyo revealed that Kudus injury relapse is frustrating because he knows what Kudus can bring to the Black Stars team.

“It’s frustrating because he is a pivotal factor in the team,” Semenyo said. “We just have to see how it goes.”

Kudus, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, has struggled with injuries throughout his debut season at the club. Despite limited availability, he has recorded three goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as a key figure in Ghana’s attacking setup, and his potential absence would be a significant setback for the Black Stars.

Ghana face a demanding challenge in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Semenyo remains hopeful, however, that Kudus could still recover in time for the tournament, which begins on 11 June.

Ghana are scheduled to open their campaign against Panama on 17 June in Toronto.