2 hours ago

Former NPP General Secretary and Flagbearer aspirant, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has expressed concern over the continuous unruly behaviour of fellow aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong and how it is ruining the party.

In a radio interview, Kwabena said Kennedy Agyapong's unruly behaviour, which he said is laced with spreading of lies and disrespect for members of the NPP, has gone on for far too long and it's about time "to call his bluff."

"He is somebody who likes explosive talks and nobody says anything to him. His ugly utterances cannot be allowed to continue," Kwabena Agyapong said.

Following the recent drama when Kennedy Agyapong in initially refused to sign the NPP's peace pact document, Kennedy subsequently said there were errors in the document and proceeded to attack his fellow aspirants for not being diligent and refusing to read.

However, Kwabena Agyapong rejected Kennedy Agyapong's claims as lies and disrespectful, insisting the document, which all the other aspirants signed without objection, had no errors.

"How could he be so derogatory against his fellow aspirants and say we did not read and we would go to IMF, drink tea and sign our death warrants?"

"Such comments are in bad taste. He has been making such derogatory comments and no one says anything."

"He keeps doing it but I won't allow that because I'm a custodian of the history of our party so I won't sit there and allow Kennedy Agyapong to ruin our party with his ugly utterances."

The former General Secretary further hit out at Kennedy for having the penchant to lie, even if he knows what he's saying are lies.

"He knows what he says are not true but he keeps saying it," Kwabena Agyapong said, adding that Kennedy refused to sign because of the clause requiring aspirants to accept the outcome of the election.

"He was complaining about the clause that says that the outcome of the election should be accepted by all. He didn't want to sign because he said he might be cheated and the Chairman said that there will be nothing like that because measures have been put in place to ensure a free and fair election."

"We are involved in every step and as I speak to you now, our agents are even at where the ballot papers are being printed."