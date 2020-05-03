1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain Joseph 'Oreba' Hendricks has thrown salvos at former Hearts of Oak defender Daniel Coleman.

According to the former Kotoko hatchet man, Coleman was never his co-equal when it comes to the art of defending in football.

Joe Hendricks spent six years at Kumasi Asante Kotoko and was the toast of the Kotoko fans as he was an all action defender with brute style.

When quizzed in an interview with Accra based Onua Fm as to whether Daniel Coleman was as good as him, Hendricks shredded the former Hearts defender as not equal to his level.

“Daniel Coleman doesn’t have any certificate to counsel Ghana defenders but I have that certificate which makes me the best,” the former Kotoko captain said.

“I played the ABC Premier League and I tackled serious players like Joe Fameye, Osman Amadu etc.”

He added that when he was playing in the elite division, Daniel Coleman was wallowing in the lower tier with Power Fc and so can't compare himself with him.

The pair were on the pitch when Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko on penalties to lift the 2004 Confederation Cup.