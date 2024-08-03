6 hours ago

The lookalike enterprise has been enormously beneficial with great recognition and links, according to Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, known as Steve Quamz.

“As for the lookalike thing, if I should stand anywhere and say that it brought no benefits to me, then I would be telling lies because it has done a lot for me,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

According to the singer, content creator, and YouTuber, he’s grateful to Kuami Eugene for allowing him to use his name and being recognized by many as ‘Rockstar Junior.’

“I would like to extend profound gratitude to Kuami Eugene because not everyone will allow you to claim to be his lookalike and use his name like the way I did,” he disclosed on Property FM in Cape Coast.

“The benefits from the lookalike enterprise have been enormous, and now when I’m outside, people recognize me through the lookalike and they used to call me Rockstar Junior.

“I’ve been able to create my own identity as Steve Quamz through the lookalike, and most people know me as Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, so we can’t stop doing it,” he claimed.

Source: GNA