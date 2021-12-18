39 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi says he has been following Phoenix Rising for a few months now and feels the club will be the right fit for him.

He joins the club on a long term contract after reaching an agreement with the club after marathon talks pending league and federation approval.

The USL side confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian striker who last played for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities last season on Friday.

“Phoenix Rising FC has signed forward Richmond Antwi to a multi-year contract, pending USL and federation approval, the club announced today,” part of a statement from Phoenix Rising FC said on Friday.

Speaking on his move, Richmond Antwi says he is excited and cannot wait to begin this next chapter of his career.

“I’ve been following Rising for a few months now. I feel like it will be a very good fit for me. It’s a very good club and I really like the playing style.

“I’m excited to travel there, meet everyone and prepare for next season,” Richmond Antwi said as quoted by Phoenix Rising FC.

Antwi finished the 2018/19 Sudanese league season as top goalscorer after scoring 19 goals for Al Khartoum Watani.

He then moved to Al Merrikh in the middle of the 2019/20 season and scored seven goals in 13 matches to help them clinch the Sudan Premier League title.

Antwi parted ways with Al-Merrikh at the end of the 2019/2020 by mutual consent.

The player last season featured for Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League. In a campaign where he helped the team to escape relegation, he netted four goals and assisted three goals as well.