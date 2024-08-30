4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that his administration has performed commendably, even in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted the substantial progress his government has made across multiple sectors of the economy.

Addressing the 13th Biennial and 51st Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Kumasi, the President encouraged Ghanaians to place their trust in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to continue the initiatives started by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“I can say in all good conscience that I have not betrayed the mandate the good people of Ghana conferred on me on two successive occasions.

“All this has been done in part due to the support I have received from you and the church and above all due to the grace of Almighty God through whom I express my deepest gratitude.

“I pray that you continue with the same level of cooperation with my successor, God willing, my Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his dynamic running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known to all and sundry here in Kumasi as NAPO.”