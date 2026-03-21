23 hours ago

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has reignited memories of one of the most painful moments in the country’s football history, admitting he has never forgiven Luis Suárez for his role in Ghana’s 2010 World Cup exit.

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‎Speaking on the infamous incident, Mahama said he has held a long-standing grievance against the Uruguay forward since the dramatic quarter-final clash at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

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“I’ve never liked Luis Suarez and I’ve never wished him well since he did what he did against us in 2010,” President Mahama said.

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‎The moment remains etched in football history, when Suárez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line in the final moments of extra time to deny Ghana a certain winner. He was shown a red card, but the resulting penalty, taken by Asamoah Gyan, was missed.

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‎The match ended goalless, and Uruguay went on to win the subsequent penalty shootout, eliminating the Ghana national football team and denying them a historic place in the semi-finals.

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‎Ghana had been on the brink of becoming the first African nation to reach the last four of the World Cup, making the defeat all the more devastating.

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‎More than a decade on, the incident continues to stir strong emotions among Ghanaians, with President Mahama’s remarks reflecting the enduring sense of injustice felt by many over that night.