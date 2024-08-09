2 hours ago

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has stated that she does not see herself contesting elections to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

According to her, she is not a card-bearing member of any political party, nor does she plan to join any party.

“I have never wanted to be a Member of Parliament and I still don’t want to be a Member of Parliament. It is not one of the things on my vision board.

“I don’t want to be a good Member of Parliament, I don’t even want to be a bad Member of Parliament,” she made these comments on Joy FM’s Personality Profile on August, 8.

In December 2018, just after exiting office as EC Chair under controversial circumstances, a poster was in circulation with Madam Osei’s picture, indicating that she was contesting to become an MP in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

This and many other challenges, she recalled she faced in and out of office.

She recalled that her role at the EC changed many aspects of her life, as she was exposed to death threats, and at times, her children were abused.

However, throughout it all, her family was supportive and helped her through that phase of her life.